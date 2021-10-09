Martin Guptill on New Zealand Tour of Pakistan which was Canceled, Laura McGoldrick, Email | Before the Pakistan Tour New Zealand this player had received death threats

Dubai: New Zealand’s star opener Martin Guptill has regretted his team’s sudden withdrawal from the Pakistan Tour last month.

‘Drama’ happened in Rawalpindi

The players of New Zealand wanted that the tour against Pakistan before the T20 World Cup would help them prepare. But just before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, New Zealand canceled the tour citing security concerns.

Also read- IPL 2021: Dhoni said abusive words in anger when he got out? Gestures are getting from the video

Guptill’s wife received threatening mail

Soon after the tour was cancelled, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a threatening mail about Guptill had been sent to his wife Laura McGoldrick before the tour began, but Guptill said that Before this tour, he was not worried about the death threats.

Disappointed with the decision

Martin Guptill said in the virtual press conference, ‘I think whoever was involved in this decision was very disappointed by it. We wanted to prepare by playing some cricket before the World Cup but it could not happen.

‘It’s not good to be threatened’

Martin Guptill said, ‘I know that Pakistan is trying to organize cricket on its soil. We are all hoping that cricket will start again there soon. It is not good to get threats to the family.

What did Guptill’s wife do again?

Martin Guptill said, ‘Laura didn’t really tell me what was in the email, so I didn’t know what was happening. As I said we had sent it to the appropriate authorities. Guptill was about to make a comeback during the Pakistan tour, who was rested during the series in Bangladesh.