Martin Necas breaks scoring drought as Hurricanes top Kraken



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

As Martin Nekas returned to the Carolina Hurricanes bench, he mocked and brushed some of his back.

This recession was over.

“It was a feeling right now,” he said of his reaction.

Nekas scored with 9:38 left to give the Hurricanes their first lead of the game 3-2 against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

“I was trying not to count the games that I didn’t score,” Nekas said. “In my career, I’ve never waited so long for a goal.”

The Nexus played 18 games without a goal, with the final score coming on 15 January. He sees the puck as he bounces to a cluster of players who fall off the crease as he throws shots for his ninth goal of the season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I just saw the boys celebrate,” Nekas said. “I didn’t actually see Pak go to the net.”

Ending the longest scoring drought of an NHL career that spanned parts of five seasons, he now leads the team with five game-winning goals.

“If you want to get out of this, you have to get this kind of goal,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amor.

In the power play for the Hurricanes, Nino Niderrita and Tevuo Tervinen scored second-round goals, extending their home-ice point streak to 11 games. Aunty Ranta made 26 saves.

Nekas’ goal is the biggest reason.

“We all need to score and feel good,” Teravinen said.

Alex Weinberg and Kyle Jarncrock scored for Seattle, who lost back-to-back nights to start a five-game road trip. Philip Grubauer stopped 30 shots, but lost his eighth draw (0-7-1).

Kraken has lost nine of their last 10 (1-8-1).

“There are a lot of good things, but we don’t get what we want,” Weinberg said. “I felt like we had momentum in the game and we were pushing.”

Weinberg started the second period scoring just 3:12, marking Kraken’s first power-play goal in eight games. About four minutes later, Niederiter dealt with the hurricane.

It then took Kraken just 66 seconds to move forward when Jarncrock took advantage of the Carolina turnover and converted it into his second goal in the last three games.

With only four seconds left in the second period, Tervinen tied the score at 2:38.

Seattle have allowed one goal in four of their last five penalty-killing situations across two games.

“We have to win the special team fight,” Weinberg said. “It’s just that it came down.”

Still, Seattle managed just nine shots in the third period.

“When we got the lead, I think we played pretty smart,” Ranta said.

Games they play

Teravinen, a leftist, appeared in his 500th NHL game, with the last 385 Carolinas.

“Of course 500 games, that’s pretty cool,” he said. “Hope you get a little more.”

For Kraken, meanwhile, defender Mark Giordano was fresh from one milestone, possibly starting another. He was on the ice again one night after playing his 1,000th game in Washington.

Anderson is ill

Frederick Andersen, Carolina’s top goalkeeper, was a scratch that has been described as a daily illness. Alex Lyon was recalled from the American Hockey League and served as a backup.

Anderson has only been in the net once in four games, the first time this season he has been inactive for so long. He entered March with an NHL-led total win and now holds the 29-8-2 record.

Ranta has appeared in the game for the third time in a row this season.

Coming next

Kraken: Tuesday night in Toronto.

Hurricane: Host Colorado on Thursday night.