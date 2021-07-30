Martine Moïse, Haitian President’s Widow, Recounts Assassination

MIAMI – With her elbow shattered from gunfire and her mouth full of blood, Haiti’s first lady lay on the floor next to her bed, unable to breathe, as the assassins burst into the room.

“The only thing I saw before they killed him were their boots,” said Martine Moïse as her husband, President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti, was shot dead next to her. “Then I closed my eyes and saw nothing else. “

She listened as they searched the room, methodically searching for something in her husband’s files, she said. “‘It’s not that. It’s not that,” she recalls saying in Spanish over and over again. Then finally: “This is it.”

The killers are out. One stepped on her feet. Another waved a flashlight in her eyes, apparently to check if she was still alive.