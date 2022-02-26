Maruti Alto 800 CNG will be available here in a budget of 2 lakhs, will get loan and guarantee warranty plan, read details of offers

If you want to buy Maruti Alto 800 CNG with attractive offers, then read here the complete details of the offers available on these cars.

There are many cars in the car sector of the country that claim long mileage, which come in low budget and also get premium features.

In the long range of mileage cars in the market, today we are talking about the CNG variant of Maruti Alto 800 which gives long mileage on both petrol and CNG.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to Rs 5,44,000 for this, but after reading the details of the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh. .

But before reading those offers, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Maruti Alto 800 CNG car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto, it has a 796 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 40.36 bhp and peak torque of 60 Nm and 5 speed transmission has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, multi-function steering wheel, power windows, manual AC, ABS, rear parking sensor features have been given in it.

Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.59 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG.

After reading the complete details of Maruti Alto 800 CNG, you know the complete details of the offers available on this car in which you will be able to buy this car within half the price.

The Maruti True Value website has posted a 2012 model of Maruti Alto CNG for sale priced at Rs 2 lakh and comes with engine warranty and finance facility.

The 2014 model of this Maruti Alto 800 CNG has been posted on the CARDEKHO website for sale at a price of Rs 2.45 lakh and the company is providing guarantee, warranty besides finance on this car.

The 2012 model of this Maruti Alto 800 CNG has been put up for sale on the CAR TRADE website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh, there are no offers of any kind.

After reading the details of the three options being mentioned here, you can buy any of the three options according to your budget and need.