Maruti Alto 800 is available here for 1 to 2 lakhs with guarantee, warranty and finance plan, read full details

If you want to buy Maruti Alto 800 in an attractive plan at a low price, then read here the complete details of the offers along with the car.

There is a long range of low budget cars in the car sector, which comes in the budget of 3 to 6 lakh rupees. One of these low budget cars is Maruti Alto 800 which is preferred for its long mileage apart from its low price. Is performed.

If you buy Maruti Alto from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh, but after reading the details of the offers mentioned here, you can buy this car in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh. .

But before knowing those offers and plans, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this car so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

In Maruti Alto, the company has given a 796 cc three cylinder engine which can generate maximum power of 47.33 bhp and peak torque of 69 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of Maruti Alto 800, features like power steering, power windows, engine start stop button, ABS, EBD have been given in it.

Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that it gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on Alto 800 petrol engine and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Maruti Alto, now you can also know the details of the offers you are getting on this car.

The 2011 model of Maruti Alto has been posted for sale on the DROOM website for Rs 1,50,000 and the company is also offering a finance scheme with this car.

MARUTI TRUE VALUE has posted the 2017 model of Maruti Alto 800 on its website which has been priced at Rs 1,75,0000. The company is offering 6 months warranty, 3 free service and many other attractive plans with this car.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2014 model of Maruti Alto which has been priced at Rs 2,25,000. The company has given features like guarantee, money back warranty, road side assistance, free RC transfer with this car.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of these three Maruti Alto 800 according to your budget and preference.