Maruti Alto 800 vs Datsun redi GO which hatchback with premium features and mileage at lower price

The largest consumer of low cost mileage cars in India is the middle class. Who wants to buy a car with high mileage in the least price. But in recent years people have started paying attention to the design and features in these cheap cars. The reason for this is the presence of a large range of such cars in the market.

If you are also planning to buy a car with a low price but more features and stylish design, then here you can know about the two cars in the country which are currently the cheapest.

Here we have selected Maruti Alto 800 and Datsun redi GO cars in which we are going to tell every detail related to their price, features, specification, mileage so that you can choose the best option in the least budget.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto 800 car is the company’s best selling mileage car, which the company has launched in three variants. In which the first variant is standard, second L and third V. Out of which the option of company fitted CNG has been given in the L variant.

This car has a 796 cc engine, which is a 1.0 liter engine. This three-cylinder engine can generate 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of torque. The company has given 5 speed manual transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect. Along with this, keyless entry power window has been given in it. Keeping in mind the safety features like two airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD have been provided on its front seat.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 24.7 km on the petrol engine and on CNG mode this car gives a mileage of 31.59 km per kg. The starting price of this car is Rs 2.99 lakh. (Also Read: Beating Swift and Baleno, This Maruti Car Becomes Country’s Best Selling Hatchback, Delivers 32 kmpl Mileage)

Datsun Redi-GO: This car from Datsun is the cheapest car in India after Alto but it has got a huge success due to the style and features. The company has launched this car in four variants. Along with this, the company has also given the option of two engines in this car. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

In this, the first engine is 799 cc and the second engine is 999 cc. Talking about its first engine, it is a 799 cc 8.0 liter petrol engine. This engine can generate 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque. In this car, the company has also given the option of 5 speed AMT gearbox with 5 speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with this, features like airbags on the front seats, rear parking camera, digital tachometer, EBD and ABS have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 22 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the car is Rs 3.83 lakh.





