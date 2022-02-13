Auto

Maruti Alto K10 can be bought in a budget of 2 lakhs with guarantee, warranty and loan plan, read full details of the offer

37 seconds ago
The Maruti Alto K10 is a mileage car that you can now buy at less than half the price with attractive offers, read offer details.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is filled with a wide range of low budget cars that claim long mileage. One of these mileage cars is the Maruti Alto K10 which is well-liked for its features and mileage as well as for its low price. Is performed.

The starting price of Maruti Alto K10 is Rs 3.40 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.39 lakh in its top model, but here we are telling about the offers in which you can buy this car in the budget of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. can.

But before knowing the details of those offers, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this detail.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto, the company has given a 998 cc engine in it, which generates power of 67.1 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like power steering, power windows, AC, wheel cover, etc. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Alto K10 gives a mileage of 24.7 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

But this mileage goes up to 32.36 kmpl when going to the CNG variant and this mileage is also certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Maruti Alto K10, now you know the complete details of buying this car at very low price with attractive offers.

The Maruti True Value website has posted the 2014 model of the Maruti Alto K10 for sale on its site, priced at Rs 1,54,754.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2011 model of this Maruti Alto K10 for sale at a price of Rs 1,95,000 and on the purchase of this car, the company is offering several plans like guarantee, warranty and roadside assistance.

The 2014 model of this Maruti Alto K10 has been posted on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 1,80,000 and finance is also being provided with this car.


