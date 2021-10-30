Maruti Alto will be available here for 1.4 lakhs on zero down payment, if you do not like it, you can return to the company

The Maruti Alto is a mileage hatchback car that the company is offering for Rs 1.4 lakh with guaranteed warranty and zero down payment loan.

If your budget is very less but want to buy a car with a strong mileage, then here today we are telling about the offer in which you will be able to take Maruti Alto home for less than half the price but before knowing that offer, you Know complete details of Maruti Alto features and specifications.

Maruti Alto car is a popular car in its company’s hatchback segment, which is liked for its low price and strong mileage, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

In Alto, the company has given 796 cc 3-cylinder engine which is a 0.8 liter capacity engine. This engine generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG.

Talking about the features of Alto, features like power steering, power windows, manual AC, driver seat airbag, ABS and EBD have been given in it. The starting price of this car is Rs 3.15 lakh.

After knowing the details of the features and specification of this car, now you can also know the details of the offer to buy this car in a very low budget.

Today’s offer on Maruti Alto is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced at Rs 1,42,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is January 2011 and its ownership is second. This car has covered 44,423 kms so far and its registration is registered at UP-13 RTO office in Uttar Pradesh.

On the purchase of this car, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee, apart from this the company is also providing loan facility on it.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,362 every month for the next 60 months.