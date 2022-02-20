Maruti Baleno New Generation will be launched on this day, book booking from just 11 thousand rupees, read full details

Know when will the Maruti Baleno New Generation come in the New Car Launch, what will be the features and what is its booking process, read the full report.

The country’s leading carmaker Maruti is about to launch the new generation avatar of its popular hatchback Maruti Baleno. Will do

Maruti Suzuki has made this new avatar of this Baleno quite different from the current car, for which its design has been changed and its features and specifications have been updated.

The company has also added advanced safety features along with hi-tech features in the new generation Maruti Baleno, after which this car becomes even more premium.

If you want to buy New Generation Maruti Baleno, then the company has opened the pre-booking of this car, in which you can book it by visiting the company’s official website or by visiting your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership, for which Rs. Token amount is fixed.

Talking about the engine and power of the New Generation Maruti Baleno, according to media reports, the company is going to give 1.2 liter VVT and 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine in it, with the option of 5 speed manual and IMT transmission can be given as before.

Talking about the features, according to media reports, the company has given a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity in this car, which will also feature Car Connected Technology.

Apart from this 360 degree camera, 8-speaker sound system, auto climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start-stop and navigation feature can also be found.

Talking about the safety features of the car, it will get features like anti-lock braking system, ABS, rear parking sensors, ISO fixed child seat anchors, dual airbags on the front seat.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the price of New Generation Maruti Baleno, but according to experts, the company can launch it with an initial price of Rs 6.75 lakh.

After coming with a new avatar in the hatchback segment, this new generation Maruti Baleno is sure to compete directly with cars like Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, etc.