Auto

Maruti Baleno New Generation will be launched on this day, book booking from just 11 thousand rupees, read full details

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin

Maruti Baleno New Generation will be launched on this day, book booking from just 11 thousand rupees, read full details

Maruti Baleno New Generation

Know when will the Maruti Baleno New Generation come in the New Car Launch, what will be the features and what is its booking process, read the full report.

The country’s leading carmaker Maruti is about to launch the new generation avatar of its popular hatchback Maruti Baleno. Will do

Maruti Suzuki has made this new avatar of this Baleno quite different from the current car, for which its design has been changed and its features and specifications have been updated.

The company has also added advanced safety features along with hi-tech features in the new generation Maruti Baleno, after which this car becomes even more premium.

If you want to buy New Generation Maruti Baleno, then the company has opened the pre-booking of this car, in which you can book it by visiting the company’s official website or by visiting your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership, for which Rs. Token amount is fixed.

Talking about the engine and power of the New Generation Maruti Baleno, according to media reports, the company is going to give 1.2 liter VVT and 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine in it, with the option of 5 speed manual and IMT transmission can be given as before.

Talking about the features, according to media reports, the company has given a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity in this car, which will also feature Car Connected Technology.

READ Also  Who is a stylish SUV with premium features in a low budget, know here

,read this also– Maruti Alto 800 STD: Take home the cheapest car in the country by paying 36 thousand, that will be the monthly EMI)

Apart from this 360 degree camera, 8-speaker sound system, auto climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start-stop and navigation feature can also be found.

,read this also– Take home Maruti Baleno in just 3 to 4 lakh budget, you will get attractive loan plan with guarantee and warranty)

Talking about the safety features of the car, it will get features like anti-lock braking system, ABS, rear parking sensors, ISO fixed child seat anchors, dual airbags on the front seat.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the price of New Generation Maruti Baleno, but according to experts, the company can launch it with an initial price of Rs 6.75 lakh.

After coming with a new avatar in the hatchback segment, this new generation Maruti Baleno is sure to compete directly with cars like Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, etc.


#Maruti #Baleno #Generation #launched #day #book #booking #thousand #rupees #read #full #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  These are the top 3 best selling cars of 2021 with premium features and strong mileage at a low price, read full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment