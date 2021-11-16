Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago Which hatchback better Check features

Maruti Suzuki has always been quite popular among the Indian middle class for its low-budget and comfortable features cars. In such a situation, the company is now preparing to launch its Celerio compact hatchback car in the market with a new update. In which you will find many such features which are in luxury cars. Maruti has made a lot of changes in the engine, interior and exterior of the new Celerio. After which this compact hatchback car can prove to be twenty one on other cars in this segment. In such a situation, we have brought you the comparison of Maruti Celerio and its segment’s Tiago hatchback car of Tata Motors. Which will tell you the difference between the price, engine and features of both these cars. Let’s know about it….

Engine of Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago – In Maruti Celerio, the company has given 1.0 liter K10C three cylinder petrol engine. Which generates 65.7 bhp max power and 89Nm peak torque. Whereas in Tata Tiago, you will get 1.2 liter Revetron three cylinder petrol engine. Which generates 84.4 bhp power and 113Nm torque.

Mileage of Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago – Maruti Suzuki claims that the updated Celerio is a car with more fuel efficiency and this car can give a mileage of 26.68 km in one liter of petrol. Whereas Tata Tiago gives a mileage of about 23.84 km in one liter of petrol. On the other hand, if we talk about the size of the fuel tank, then the Celerio will get 32 ​​liters and the Tiago will get 35 liters of petrol tank.

Price of Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago – The starting ex-showroom price of the new Maruti Celerio is Rs 4 lakh 99 thousand and the price of its top variant is Rs 6 lakh 94 thousand. At the same time, the price of the base variant of Tata Tiago is Rs 6 lakh 94 thousand and the price of its top variant is Rs 7 lakh 4 thousand.

Specifications of Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago – The length of Maruti Celerio is 3.6 meters while that of Tata Tiago is 3.7 meters. In this sense, it can be said that Tata Tiago will get more boot space.