Maruti Celerio vs Datsun GO: Who is the stylish hatchback with long mileage at a low price, know here

If you want long mileage and features at a low price, then know here who can be the best option for you in Maruti Celerio vs Datsun GO.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of low cost long mileage cars with some cars being liked for their design and features.

If you also want to buy a car with an attractive design at a low price, then here you can know the complete details of these two popular cars coming in low budget.

Today we have Maruti Celerio and Datsun Go for comparison, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Maruti Celerio: The company has recently launched Maruti Celerio with the updated version, in which new features and specifications have been given.

Talking about the features of Maruti Celerio, it has a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio display with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like hill hold assist, new gear shift, twin slot AC vents, cruise control, push button start-stop have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine of the new Celerio, it has been given in the next generation K10 engine which is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine.

This K10 engine produces 66 HP of maximum power and 89 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the new Celerio, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 26.68 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this car is Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.94 lakh on going to the top variant.

Datsun GO: Datsun Go hatchback is counted among the affordable cars of the segment, which is liked for its attractive design and features, the company has launched it in the market with five variants.

Talking about the features of Datsun Go, the company has given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, brake assist, rear parking sensor have also been provided. Talking about the engine of Datsun GO, the company has given an engine of 1198 cc, with the option of manual and power tuning. has given.

This engine can generate 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Datsun Go, the company claims that it gives a mileage of up to 19.59 kmpl. The starting price of Datsun Go is Rs 4.02 lakhs, which goes to Rs 6.51 lakhs when going to the top variant.