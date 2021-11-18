Maruti Ciaz will be available here for 5.3 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give warranty and guarantee plan

If you want to buy a premium sedan in a low budget, then this company is offering to buy Maruti Ciaz at a very affordable price, read full details.

The sedan segment is the most preferred after low-budget hatchback cars in the country’s car sector, in which premium features and attractive designs are easily available in the mid-range.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Ciaz, which is a best selling premium sedan car of its company, if you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this premium sedan home for just Rs 5.3 lakh. The price has been kept only Rs 5,37,499.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of October 2015 and its variant is ZDI, the ownership of the car is first.

On buying this car, the company is giving a plan of six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

Apart from this, people who want to take this car on loan are also being given this facility in which you can take this car home with zero down payment loan and EMI.

If you want to buy this car, then go after the offers available on it, go through the complete details of its features and specifications.

Maruti Ciaz is a premium mid-range sedan that the company has launched in the market with five variants. Talking about the features of this car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, cruise control, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD, ISO fixed child seat anchors, speed alert system have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine of the car, a 1462 cc engine has been given which is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine which can generate power of 105 PS and torque of 138 Nm.

This engine has been given the option of 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox. Regarding the mileage of Maruti Ciaz, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.65 kmpl.