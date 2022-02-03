Maruti Dzire is available here with guarantee, warranty and loan plan in the budget of just 2 to 3 lakhs, read full details of the offer

If you want to buy a sedan car in a low budget, then know here the plan to buy Maruti Dzire for less than half the price with affordable offers.

In the sedan segment of the car sector, there is a long range of cars that come with premium features and good mileage in the mid-range, in which today we are going to tell you the details of Maruti Dzire of the sedan segment and the offers available on it.

To buy Maruti Dzire from the showroom, you will have to spend Rs 6.08 lakh, but it is being told here that through the offer, you can buy it in a budget of just Rs 2 to 3 lakh.

But before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of features, specifications and mileage of this Maruti Dzire so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Dzire, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has basic features like Power Steering, Power Windows, Remote Truck Opener, Remote Fuel Lead Opener, Low Fuel Warning Light, Accessories Power Outlet, Trunk Light, Vanity Mirror, Rear Reading Lamp, Rear Seat Headrest, went.

Apart from this, features like air conditioner, heater, adjustable steering, digital odometer, tachometer, electric multi-trip meter have also been provided in the car.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like central locking, power door locks, child safety lock, anti-theft alarm, daylight rear view mirror, seat belt warning have been provided.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of Maruti Dzire, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this car.

(read this also– Maruti WagonR is available here in a budget of only 1.5 to 2 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan)

This Maruti Dzire has been posted in the Used Cars section of the CARDEKHO website whose model is 2013 and its price has been kept at Rs 3,41,500. Along with this, the company is also giving a plan of guarantee and warranty.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 sedans that give long mileage, read full details from price to features)

The CARANDBIKE website has posted this DZire in its used car section, whose model is 2013 and its price has been kept at Rs 2.70 thousand.

The 2010 model of this Maruti Dzire has been posted for sale on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 2,25,000. The company is also offering loan on this car.

After knowing these three offers, you can choose to buy any of these three cars according to your choice and budget and need.