Maruti Dzire LXI can be bought by paying just 69 thousand, will get long mileage and big boot space with premium features

If you want to buy a low budget sedan, that too with an easy way, then know here complete details from down payment plan to features of Maruti Dzire LXI.

The sedan segment of the car sector is known for premium cars coming in the mid-range, in which premium features are easily available from large boot space, among all the cars present in this segment, know today Maruti Dzire with a very easy plan. Complete purchase details.

The starting price of Maruti Dzire is Rs.6,09,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs.6,85,189 when on-road but you can take this sedan home without paying Rs.6 lakh at a time with a down payment of just Rs.69 thousand. can go.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,16,189 on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 69,000 and then pay an EMI of Rs 13,032 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Maruti Dzire has been fixed by the bank for 5 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent on the loan amount being given.

After knowing the down payment plan available on Maruti Dzire, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Maruti Dzire is powered by a 1197cc 1.2L petrol engine that generates 90PS of power and 113Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the car features, features like cruise control, push button start-stop, auto AC, rear AC vents, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensors, have been provided.

Regarding mileage, Maruti says that this Dzire sedan car gives a mileage of up to 24.12 kmpl.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on Maruti Dzire depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then after that the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.