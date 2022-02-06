Maruti Hyundai’s highest mileage car low price and better look know everything

Amidst the rising price of petrol, people are switching to CNG cars. CNG car gives more mileage than petrol car and the cost of CNG is also much less than petrol. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG hatchback cars in its portfolio. At the same time, Hyundai, the most popular car manufacturer, has also launched CNG cars in the hatchback and sedan segments. If you are also thinking of buying a CNG car, then here are their details.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR – Maruti launched the CNG variant of its most popular WagonR car in 2021. This car gives a mileage of 32.52 km. If we talk about the price, then the Delhi ex-showroom price of CNG Maruti WagonR is 5 lakh 83 thousand rupees. The company has introduced it in two variants WagonR S-CNG Lxi and WagonR S-CNG Lxi (O) and it has a 998cc, 3 cylinder engine.

Hyundai Santro – Hyundai’s factory fitted CNG car Santro is also a better option. The mileage of this car is 30.4 km/kg. The car’s ex-showroom starting price in CNG variant is Rs 6,09,900. The company has launched this hatchback car in two variants Santro 1.1 MT Sportz CNG and Santro 1.1 MT Magna CNG.

Maruti Alto CNG – Maruti Alto CNG is also one of the cheap and high mileage cars. The CNG variant of Alto gives a mileage of 31.5 km. Maruti has given 796cc 3 cylinder F8D engine in this car. The Delhi ex-showroom price of Maruti Alto CNG is Rs 4 lakh 76 thousand.

Hyundai Aura – One can also buy Hyundai’s sedan car AURA in CNG variant. The Delhi ex-showroom price of this CNG car is Rs 7,67,000. Its mileage is 28 km/kg.