Maruti Suzuki: 10 Lack People bought Baleno Car and a new avatar of this Premium Hatchback will come in new year – Maruti Suzuki: 10 Lakh people bought this car , new avatar will come in the new year

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers customers an option for Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its premium hatchback Baleno has crossed the one million unit sales mark.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) in a statement said, the models introduced in October 2015 and sold through the company’s premium retail chain NEXA crossed the total sales mark of five lakh units in November 2018 and In November this year, it achieved the milestone of 10 lakh units.

The company’s Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said that since its launch, Baleno has been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment and has garnered over 25 per cent market share. He expressed hope that this model will touch new heights in future.

The Baleno car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers the customers an option of Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology. It is sold through Nexa’s 399 outlets located in 248 cities in the country.

This Maruti car may have made a mark in terms of sales, but this Made in India vehicle got a zero star rating in the Latin NCAP crash test. This is the second made-in-India Maruti Suzuki car to fail the global crash test in recent times. Prior to this premium hatchback, Swift got a zero star rating in August 2021.

In terms of adult safety, the Baleno scored 20.03 percent in Latin NCAP, 17.06 percent in child safety, 64.06 percent in pedestrian safety and protection for vulnerable road users, and 6.98 percent in safety assistance. Well, both Swift and Baleno are major sales volume drivers in India.

Since vehicles like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz ​​have arrived in the market, Maruti is preparing to launch the new generation Baleno. It is being said that it will come in the new year. The Maruti Baleno with the 2022 variant could be bigger in size than before. It is believed that along with the space, there will be more features in it.