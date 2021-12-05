Maruti Suzuki beats everyone else in terms of sales, here is the top 3 vehicles in the list; These are the top selling cars of November

All auto sales figures in November have been released. In which 7 cars of Maruti Suzuki have been included in the top 10. Not only this, 3 cars of Maruti Suzuki are included in the top three. In such a situation, it can be said that Maruti Suzuki has overtaken everyone in terms of maximum sales in India. The remaining three cars in the top 10 are also Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors. The special thing is that the top 3 cars are only hatchbacks, while according to a report, these days customers in India are liking the SUV the most. Let us know which number is which car.

Maruti Cars in Top 3

Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R car is at number one, which has sold 16,853 lakh units in the month of November. While 16,256 units of WagonR were sold in November 2020. The second number is Maruti Swift car, which has sold 14,568, as against only 18,498 during November 2020. Maruti Suzuki’s car is Alto at number three, which has sold 13,812 units in the month of November, while less than the 15,321 units sold by Maruti in November 2020.

SUVs ranked fourth, fifth and seventh

Maruti Vitara Brezza is the number one SUV at number four. In the list, it is the number one car in the SUV segment. It has been the best selling SUV in the last month. A total of 10,760 units of this sub-compact SUV have been sold, which is an increase of 37.28% as compared to 7,838 units in November last year. At number five in the list is the Hyundai Creta, which sold 10,300 units of the Creta compact SUV in November, despite the chip crisis leading to a production crunch. In November last year, Hyundai sold 12,017 units of the Creta. The Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV sold 9,831 units last month, up from 2 lakh units sold since 2017.

Other Maruti cars on these numbers

Sales of Baleno, another premium hatchback from Maruti, fell slightly in November, with 9,931 units sold in November from 15,573 units in October. In November last year, Maruti sold 17,872 units of Baleno. Maruti Eeco has sold 9,571 units at number eight. Eeco is one of the best selling cars of India’s largest carmaker. Maruti Ertiga has sold 8,752 units at number nine. Whereas in November last year, Maruti sold 9,557 units of Ertiga. At the same time, Kia Seltos SUV has sold 8,659 units at the last number, which was sold by 9,205 units of Seltos in November last year.

Negative impact on demand for cars: Maruti

The country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) says that due to the increase in waiting period due to shortage of semiconductors, the demand for cars in the country may be negatively affected. However, along with this, the company has said that the chip supply is gradually improving during the last few months. The company currently has a pending order of around 2.5 lakh units. At the same time, the demand in the market also remains strong. The company’s production in November has been over 80 per cent of the normal.