Maruti Suzuki Brezza photo leaked amid testing SUV launch set next year

Maruti Suzuki is once again preparing to launch an updated version of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza. There is a good demand for this SUV in the market. After which the company has planned to launch an updated version of this compact SUV in 2022. But before this, the photo taken during the testing of Vitara Brezza has been leaked on the internet. From which it can be guessed that Maruti Suzuki can make a big bang in the SUV segment in 2022 through Vitara Brezza. In such a situation, know that, what can you get special in Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which will be launched in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already been updated – Maruti Suzuki launched the Brezza SUV in the year 2016 and the company introduced its updated version in 2020. In the price segment, Brezza competes with SUVs like Tata Nexon. In such a situation, to avoid lagging behind due to features, Maruti Suzuki is once again preparing to launch the Vitara Brezza by updating it in 2022.

Brezza may get sunroof feature – Currently, most of the automobile companies are offering sunroof features in their compact SUVs. In such a situation, it is expected that the sunroof feature can be available in 2022 Vitara Brezza. Along with this, many such features are expected to be found in this SUV which have never been seen in Maruti’s cars before.

What did you know from the pictures? , Many changes have been made in the new Brezza. It gets a refined front facial, new fenders and bonnet. The car’s headlamps and grille are combined and given as a single unit. The front bumper is integrated in black. At the rear, the wraparound tail-lamps have been extended to the tailgate, the tailgate has also been changed.

The number plate of the car is placed under the lamps. At the same time, the rear bumper has also been given new. It will get a black insert with silver accents on the false skid plate. The car also has a sunsof. On the inside, there will be a free-standing touchscreen unit and a new infotainment system.

This could be the engine of 2022 Vitara Brezza – Maruti Suzuki can offer a 1.5 liter petrol engine in the next generation Brezza. Which will generate 103bhp power and 138Nm maximum torque. At the same time, the new Brezza will compete with cars like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the market.