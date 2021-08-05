Maruti Suzuki cars are available in CNG variants Know Price – Which Maruti cars are available in CNG variants? Know Price

There is also a good demand for CNG cars in the Indian market. In cities where CNG stations are plentiful, the demand for CNG cars is more. Vehicle manufacturer Maruti also makes CNG variants of some of its cars available to customers.

These include Alto 800, Wagon R, Celerio and Swift DZire Tour. First of all talk about Alto 800, then this car comes in two variants. The first is the Alto LXI S-CNG which is available for Rs 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom price), while the Alto LXI Opt S-CNG variant is available for Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Kia Sonet: Take this car home after downpayment of Rs 94 thousand, EMI will have to be paid this much

Talk about Wagon R, it also comes in two variants. The first variant is CNG LXI which is available at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom price) while the second CNG LXI Opt is available for Rs 5.77 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Talk about Celerio, it also comes in two variants. The first variant is VXI CNG which is available for Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom price) while the second CNG LXI Opt is available for Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom price).

On the other hand, if we talk about Swift DZire Tour, then it also comes in two variants. The first variant is 1.2 S STD CNG which is available at Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom price) while the second 1.2 S STD CNG Opt is available for Rs 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom price).





