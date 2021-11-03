Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be launched with new features and strong mileage, will save fuel

These days fuel prices in the country are seeing a lot of jump. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 in many states. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki company is about to launch a car in India. Which will give more mileage on less fuel. It has been told about this car that many new features have also been added to it, which can prove useful for the customers.

The latest Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be officially launched in the Indian car market on November 10. Bookings for the new Celerio were opened on Tuesday. It can be booked by potential customers both online and offline with a discount of Rs 11,000. As per the information, Maruti Suzuki is once again betting big on the new Celerio to find new buyers and introduce it with a fresh cabin layout, emphasis on added convenience and safety highlights.

This will be the specialty

The 2021 Celerio gets a more rounded exterior profile and comes with a fresh front grille, bolder character line. Many other changes have also been made in its body. The dashboard layout from the inside has been given an overhaul and now looks much better than before.

Mileage will be strong

Maruti Suzuki is expected to increase the mileage of the new Celerio. Though the company has not officially released the mileage of the vehicle, but officials claim that it will be one of the most fuel efficient petrol car in the country. That’s why people may like this car more, because in today’s time people are getting upset due to increasing fuel prices.

The company had recently said that about 1.16 lakh vehicles could not be produced in the last quarter due to the global pandemic. However, this shortfall remained for almost every auto company across the world. Maruti says that due to this, it can now change the time frame of delivery of vehicles.