Maruti Suzuki is offering bumper discounts on these cars with more mileage and premium features at a lower price, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new car from Maruti Suzuki, then know here the complete details of the bumper discounts available on these selected cars.

Keeping in mind the festive season that has started in the country, auto sector automakers have started attractive discounts and finance schemes on their vehicles.

In which the third name after Honda and Hyundai is Maruti Suzuki which is offering discounts of up to Rs 48000 and other benefits on its select cars.

If you also want to buy Maruti’s car, then know here the complete details of the price and features along with the discounts available on these three cars.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto is the country’s most affordable and fuel-efficient entry-level hatchback with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 on its petrol variants.

Along with this discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also being given. Regarding its mileage, the company claims that the car gives a mileage of 22 km on petrol and 31.59 km per liter on CNG. Its starting price is Rs 3.15 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso: Maruti Espresso is the hatchback of its company which is well-liked for its SUV-like design.

The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the CNG variant of this car, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Espresso, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21 km on petrol and 31.2 km per liter on CNG. The starting price of this car is Rs 3.78 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.43 lakh on going to the top model.

Maruti S Cross: The Maruti S-Cross is a powerful compact SUV that is loved for its premium styling and features.

The company is offering a discount of Rs 45,000 on this car. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 18.43 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 8.89 lakh which goes up to Rs 12.56 lakh in the top model.