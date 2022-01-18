Maruti Suzuki Lai Celerio S-CNG Variant: Know- How Many Km Will Travel In One Kg Of Gas? Maruti Suzuki drives in Celerio S-CNG trim at Rs 6.58 lakh, Know what is it’s mileage

Maruti Suzuki Lai Celerio S-CNG Variant: Know- How Many Km Will Travel In One Kg Of Fuel? Maruti Suzuki drives in Celerio S-CNG trim at Rs 6.58 lakh, Know what is it’s mileage

Maruti Suzuki has given retuneed suspension and clever injection system in this automotive (CELERIO S-CNG) for great efficiency on various kinds of roads.

Vehicle firm Maruti Suzuki India has launched the S-CNG model of its Celerio automobile.

On Monday (January 17, 2022), the corporate stated in a press release that the brand new Celerio with S-CNG expertise can be powered by a 1.0-litre engine from the Ok-series.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Govt Director (Advertising & Gross sales), Maruti Suzuki stated, “With the launch of the brand new Celerio S-CNG, we’ve got gone one step additional in the direction of wider adoption of inexperienced automobiles in the nation.”

Its ex-showroom worth in the nationwide capital begins from Rs 6.58 Lakh. The corporate claims that this automobile can cowl a distance of 35.60 km in one kg of CNG.