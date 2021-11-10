Maruti Suzuki launches New Celerio with upgraded features Know price and mileage with other additions

Maruti Suzuki has launched an upgraded version of its popular model Celerio. The company has made many changes in it from design to features. The company also claims better mileage than the old model.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new variant of its popular model Celerio. In this, the company has upgraded many features from design to cabin. The company has high expectations from the new variant of Celerio.

About six lakh units of Celerio have been sold

The company first launched the Celerio in India in 2014. This car has consistently been included in the list of best-selling passenger cars in India. So far, Maruti Suzuki has sold 5.9 lakh units of Celerio. It has been one of the first Maruti Suzuki cars in which the AGS transmission was given. It was well liked by the people especially for traveling in cities.

Upgraded version available in two colors

Now the company has introduced its upgraded version, whose price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh. The price of the top variant of the upgraded Celerio is Rs 6.94 lakh. Maruti Suzuki has introduced this version of Celerio in two colors Red and Blue. Also, customization options are also given.

Maruti Suzuki has made these changes

In this version of Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has increased the door opening space by 48 mm. This will make it easier for people to get into the car and get out of the car. In this, the company has given Next Gen K10 Engine. It has become the first such car in its segment, in which the company has given Hill Hold Control and Engine Start Stop feature.

Mileage will be so high

Talking about mileage, the company claims that the new Celerio is 23 percent better than the old model. The company says that the new version of Celerio is capable of delivering a mileage of 26.68 kmpl. The company has built it on the same Heartect platform, which has been used in Swift and Baleno. This makes the new model longer, wider and taller than the old one.

Here are the safety and entertainment features

Other features include two front airbags for safety. The company has also provided reversing sensor equipped with ABS brake, ISOFIX anchors and camera with EBD in it. It is also equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and multi-spoke steering wheel. The infotainment screen of the Celerio is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.