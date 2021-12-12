Maruti Suzuki may bring this car to India to strengthen the fleet in the SUV segment, assessing the feedback Analysing customer feedback if Jimny brand can be introduced in India: Maruti Suzuki This car can bring, assessing the feedback

He said that this SUV is definitely small, but a section of the customers want such a vehicle.

Country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said that it is looking at bringing the ‘Jimny’ brand to India to strengthen its fleet of SUVs. A senior company official said that customer feedback in this regard is being assessed.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, MSI said, “We had showcased it at the Auto Expo-2020. It has got very good reviews from the customers. We are studying these and then we will definitely think about whether this product can be brought here or not.

He said that this SUV is definitely small, but a section of the customers want such a vehicle. Srivastava said, “We have a market share of around 13-14 per cent in the SUV market. In the segment of starting vehicles in the SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza is the best selling vehicle irrespective of the new additions.

The three-door Jimny is manufactured at the company’s Gurugram plant from where it is exported to markets in West Asia and Africa. Small in size, this car is famous for measuring difficult roads with ease. Jimny has been in the global market for the last 50 years.

Volkswagen expects sales of ‘second hand’ cars to double German car company Volkswagen expects to double its sales of used cars in the Indian market this year to reach 20,000 units. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said in a conversation with PTI that the company expects to increase the sales of its used cars in view of the changing trend of customers towards used vehicles.

Gupta said, “There has been a change in the consumer sentiment in the last two years that now they want more than one vehicle in the family. In fact, the need for separate vehicles is being felt for the movement of family members. In such a situation, those who have the capacity to take one more vehicle are likely to buy an additional vehicle.

Gupta said that entry of new buyers into the market is a challenge and at the same time the increasing need for personal vehicles for commuting is working to increase the demand for used cars. Volkswagen entered the used vehicle market in the year 2012. For this he started ‘Das Welt Auto Brand’.