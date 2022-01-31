Maruti Suzuki may launch the facelift version of this popular hatchback on February 10, read full details

If you are planning to buy a car from Maruti Suzuki, then before that know about the premium hatchback whose facelift version is going to be launched soon.

Maruti Suzuki is going to bring its facelift variant after the success of its popular hatchback Maruti Baleno. can.

According to the leaked picture and media reports in the media, the company started working on the production of the facelift version of Maruti Baleno from January itself.

According to media reports, the company has made many major changes in the interior and exterior in this Maruti Baleno 2022 facelift variant and has given advanced features which make it more attractive.

Talking about the design and design of Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022, according to media reports, the company has added a brand new design LED headlamp, new design front grille, new bumper and fog lamps. Talking about the rear design of the car, it has a newly designed bumper with a newly designed LED tail lamp.

Talking about the features of Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022, according to reports, the company has made a lot of changes to make the dashboard more attractive than before, in which center console and semi-digital instrument cluster have been given.

Along with this, it has been given with multi-function steering wheel with audio and calling control, which has also been made adjustable. Talking about its hi-tech features, it has an 8-inch touchscreen floating infotainment system which will be available with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In other features, features like head up display, cruiser control, push button start-stop, wireless charging, rear AC vents are going to be available in it. Talking about the safety features of the car, it is reported to have an anti-lock braking system, 6 airbags (in the top variant) with EBD.

Talking about the engine, according to media reports, the company will carry forward the existing engine, in which the company has given the option of two engines in which 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.2 liter dual jet mild hybrid petrol engine.

With both these engine options, the company has been given manual and automatic transmission, which the company can upgrade further. The company has not made any official announcement regarding the price of Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022, but according to experts, the company can launch it with a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh.