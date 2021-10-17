Maruti Suzuki released the teaser of its off-roader car, know – is it Jimny? Is this the Jimny as Maruti Suzuki brings new teaser of an off roader car

Maruti Suzuki India has released the teaser of a new upcoming car on the social media handle of Nexa. It reads, “It’s just about to come! A wild and exciting ride has been witnessed passing through different terrains! But there is a question, which car is this?”

Media reports quoting auto experts said that it could be the Jimny SUV, which is one of the much-awaited SUVs from Maruti Suzuki. By the way, Indo-Japanese already makes a three-door version of this SUV for the outside markets. It is believed that India can get a five-door Jimny, which is currently being worked on.

Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are already on sale in the Indian market, while Maruti Suzuki is looking to introduce the Jimny soon. The long-wheelbase variant is expected to be introduced in 2022. Earlier, the SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The carmaker is also expected to launch the Jimny SUV as the rebadged Gypsy in the Indian market. However, the company has remained silent about the launch timeline of the Jimny. Once launched, the SUV will rival the new Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It will be sold in the country through Maruti’s premium retail network – Nexa.

The International model is expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine. However, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India is expected to be the 1.5-litre K15B petrol that also powers the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. The SUV will be available mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter transmission.

The way the company has prepared this vehicle, it is clear to see that this vehicle can be very much liked by the enthusiasts of adventure. Be it bad weather, mud-cracks, drains or inaccessible roads…this car does not face much difficulty in crossing them.