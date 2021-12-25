Maruti Suzuki Swift for Rs 1 lakh, i10 available for 1.25 lakh, know good offers on some such used cars

If you are planning to get a car on the new year and you do not have the budget to buy a new car, then this news can be special for you. The prices of these cars can also come in your budget and they can also be better for you.

During the new year, companies from Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai have announced to increase the prices of their cars. In such a situation, if you are planning to get a car on the new year and you do not have the budget to buy a new car, then this news can be special for you. The prices of these cars can also come in your budget and can also be better for you. Let us know about second hand cars from Maruti Suzuki to other companies.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

This car has been used by First Honor, which has been driven up to 72,185 km. This petrol-powered car can be bought in Delhi and surrounding areas for Rs.1.25. Talking about its papers, RC will not be given and you will also have to get insurance, this is a 2007 model car.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The car has driven over 1,60,000 km, which is used by the first honour. This is a 2009 model car powered by diesel fuel. It can be bought from Aligarh, whose price has been fixed by Honor at Rs 1 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

This 2010 model car can be purchased for Rs 1.3 lakh. This car has been used for 42000 km till the second honor. This car is powered by petrol, which can be bought from New Delhi.

Hyundai i10

This Hyundai car is a 2009 model car, which has previously been driven by Honor for 1,00,000 km. This is a petrol vehicle, which can be bought for Rs 1.25 lakh. It can be bought from North West Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

This car, which lasts up to 1,90,000 km, can be bought for Rs 80,000. It has been used till the third honor. You can buy this petrol fuel car of 2010 model from New Delhi.

Mahindra Bolero Plus

On the other hand, if you are thinking of getting a Beloro vehicle, then here a Beloro which lasts 90,000 km is being given to you for 1.5 lakh rupees. You can buy it from Delhi, which is used by the 4th vehicle owner.