Maruti Suzuki will launch the updated version of its best selling MPV in March, know what can be new and special

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has been either updating its cars or launching their new variants since entering the new year.

In which the company first introduced its popular hatchback Maruti Celerio in a new avatar, then introduced the premium hatchback Baleno car in facelift avatar and then updated Maruti WagonR from engine to features.

After this, the company is going to launch the 7 seater car Maruti Ertiga, a best selling car of its MPV segment, in the market with a new update, in which some cosmetic changes are expected to be done along with the features of this car.

According to media reports, this MPV has been spotted on the roads during the testing drive, which gives a lot of information about its changes.

If reports are to be believed, a brand new style chrome grille can be given in the front of this best selling 7 seater MPV of the company, with which projector headlamps, fog lights, stylish alloy wheels can be given, apart from this, the company can be given in the design of its bonnet and bumper. It is also about to make changes including the bonnet of the rear side.

Talking about the features of the car, the company can offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio technology in addition to upholstery, while retaining the features found in the current car.

Apart from this, the company will retain features like push button start stop, ventilated front cup holder, auto climate control, rear AC vents and reverse parking camera in this car.

Talking about the engine update, according to media reports, in the current model, the company has given a 1.5 liter petrol engine that generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The company can update this engine with 1.5 liter petrol engine and change it to 1.5 liter naturally aspirated and 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine.

After launch, this Maruti Ertiga 2022 is expected to compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Triber.