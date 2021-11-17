Maruti Suzuki’s electric scooter to compete with Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1, with a range of up to 150 km on a single charge

Preparations are being made to launch this electric scooter tomorrow i.e. on November 18. Suzuki Motorcycle India is yet to announce the official name of the upcoming scooter. It is expected to rival the Bajaj Chetak and the new Ola S1 electric scooter.

In view of the increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, companies are launching electric vehicles one after the other. Now in this episode, Maruti Suzuki has also announced the launch of electric scooter, preparing to launch this electric scooter tomorrow i.e. on November 18. Suzuki Motorcycle India is yet to announce the official name of the upcoming scooter. It is expected to rival the Bajaj Chetak and the new Ola S1 electric scooter.

Will launch with stylish look

Giving information about its electric scooter, the company has said that this scooter has many such special features, which will attract people towards it. As per the details available, the scooter will have a sporty styling. The handlebars will be fitted with blinkers, while the front apron will get the front main headlamp assembled. Also, the Neon Yellow highlights on the base of the dark color theme will make the design of the scooter more attractive. Apart from this, the stylish look has also been taken care of by the moto scooters with full LED lighting.

Range up to 150 kms

The scooter will be equipped with a fully digital display. The display can be paired with Bluetooth on the smartphone, which will unlock several connectivity features for the two-wheeler. As far as the full charge range is concerned, the battery-powered Suzuki electric scooter is expected to deliver a full range of at least 100km to 150km.

Read also: This scheme of post office savings scheme will give you a return of more than 7 percent on investing 500 rupees annually, will be the owner of lakhs in a few years?

These scooters will compete and this will be the price

The electric scooters Ola S1 and TVS iQube EV, which have made their mark in the Indian electric market, may have the same battery, features as the Bajaj Chetak. According to the company’s information, a range like these scooters will be given by Maruti Suzuki’s electric scooter. It is expected that the starting price of this scooter can be 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh rupees.