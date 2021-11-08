Maruti Suzuki’s new Celerio pre-booking open: Mileage can give up to 26Kmpl, know – what can be the features? Maruti Suzuki new generation Celerio Pre-Booking open: This can give mileage upto 26Kmpl, know – what can be the features? – Pre-booking of Maruti Suzuki’s new Celerio open: Mileage can give up to 26Kmpl, know – what can be the features?

According to experts, the new Celerio is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre K10C Dual Jet VVT petrol engine. The engine can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s new Celerio will be launched in India on November 10, 2021. Before launching this vehicle under the entry level hatchback segment, its teaser has been released, which is available on the company’s website. In the teaser image, the car in a similar color to Electric Blue was seen in the dark, while the front lights were also seen to be on.

The unveiling of the Celerio could be the biggest launch from the company, which will probably step in as a 2022 model. The company has started pre-launch bookings for the new-gen Celerio. Interested customers can book their vehicle with a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

Going by the details revealed through the teaser, it is expected that the new Celerio will come with a completely updated exterior look. The car will get updated headlamps, bumpers and tail lamps. The full body kit of the entry-level hatchback will be tweaked for an even more beautiful and attractive profile.

The new Maruti Celerio is believed to be offered in four trims and a total of seven variants. It is likely to get features like touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with ideal start/stop function along with push start/stop button. Apart from this, a semi-digital instrument cluster and multi-spoke steering wheel can also be found in the car.

According to some media reports, the trim options of the company will be named LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The company’s new Celerio can compete with its segment’s Honda Brio, Hyundai i10, Ford Figo, Chevrolet Beat, Nissan Micra Active, Renault KWID, Maruti S-Presso, Tata Tiago and Tata Punch.