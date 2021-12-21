Maruti Swift is getting here for just 3 lakhs, if you do not like it, you will be able to return to the company

If you also like the Maruti Swift, then know the complete details of this car buying plan in a low budget only here.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is known for low-budget mileage cars, but there are some cars in this segment that are preferred due to their premium design, features and specifications.

One of which is Maruti Suzuki Swift which is counted among the best selling and popular cars of its company. If you like this premium hatchback, then you will have to spend Rs 7.98 lakh to buy it from the showroom.

But here we will tell you about the offer in which you will be able to take this car home in a budget of just Rs 3 lakh. Listed in the used car section and priced at Rs 3,07,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is September 2014 and it has covered 84,923 kms so far, this Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is owned first and it is registered at DL 9C RTO office in Delhi.

The company is offering a comprehensive warranty plan of six months on the purchase of this car, along with a plan of seven days money back guarantee.

Apart from this, the company will also give the benefit of six months Pan India Road Side Assistance Plan and free RC transfer for free.

If you want to buy this car, then after getting the offer on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Swift, the company has given 1248 cc engine which generates 74 bhp power and 190 Nm peak torque and this engine is given with 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, then it has Power Steering, Power Windows, Airbag on Driver Seat, Central Locking, Power Door Lock, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Day Light Rear View Mirror, Seat Belt Warning, Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer. Features are given.