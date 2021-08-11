Maruti Swift This car has run for less than 200 km for this price it is the model of 2021

If you are planning to buy a used car, then you should keep some things in mind. There are many options in the market through which one can buy a used car. You can buy used vehicles of the vehicle manufacturer Maruti through the ‘True Value’ store with warranty and with three free services.

Maruti sells its own used vehicles through ‘True Value’ stores spread across the country. Certified and non-certified vehicles are available for sale at these stores. So far, the company has sold more than 40 lakh cars through this platform. If you want, you can get information about the cars available in these stores by visiting the website of ‘True Value’ while sitting at home.

1. Swift LXI: The company is selling the 2019 model Swift LXI. This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 5,55,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 4,814 kms.

2. Swift ZXI: The company is selling the 2021 model Swift ZXI. This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 8,25,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 152 kms.

3. Xl6 MARUTI XL6: The company is selling the 2021 model Xl6 MARUTI XL6 SMART HYBRID AUTOMATIC ZETA. This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 9,95,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 2,803 kms.

Note: Whatever information related to vehicles is given here is according to the information on the True Value website. While buying a used car, check the documents and condition of the car yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the owner of the vehicle or checking the vehicle. For the information of you people, let us tell you that all these cars are available for sale in Delhi circle.





