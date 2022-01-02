Maruti Swift VDI will be available here for just 3.8 lakhs on zero down payment, 28 kmpl mileage with guaranteed warranty

If you want to buy Maruti Swift VDI with premium features and long mileage, then the company is offering to buy this car at half price, read details.

In the car sector of the country, the hatchback segment is known for low budget mileage cars but some cars in this segment are also liked for their design and features.

One of those cars is Maruti Swift, which comes in the count of best selling cars of its company due to its sporty design and long mileage at a low price.

Buying Maruti Swift from the showroom will cost you Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 7.40 lakh. But if you do not have such a huge amount, then through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this car at less than half the price that too with easy loan plan.

Today’s offer on this car car is given by CARS24 which is a second hand car buying and selling website which has posted this car on their site and priced at Rs 3,81,699.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is April 2015 and its ownership is first. This Maruti Swift has run 89,196 km so far and its registration is registered at DL 6C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this Maruti Swift car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan and a seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, you can return this car to the company if you do not like it or if any defect is found in it within seven days of purchase.

After refund, the company will refund your entire payment to you without any question or any deduction. Apart from this, the company is also providing this facility to the people whose budget is very less and they want to take this car on loan.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 8,819 every month for the next 60 months.

Apart from this, the company is giving shipping of Rs 5000, RC transfer of Rs 5000, third party insurance free and not taking any kind of service charge.