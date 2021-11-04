Maruti Swift will be available here on zero down payment for 3.5 lakhs, if you do not like it, return it to the company

If you also like Maruti Swift with sporty design and strong mileage, then this company is offering to buy this car at less than half the price.

The hatchback segment of the car sector in the country has a wide range of fuel-efficient budget cars, with cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai and Tata being the largest.

In which today we are talking about the premium car of the hatchback segment, Maruti Swift, which is a popular car of its company. If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of the offer to buy this car for less than half the price. But before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of this car from features and mileage to specification.

Apart from its sporty design, Maruti Swift is also liked for features and mileage, of which the company has launched four variants in the market.

Talking about the engine of this car, it has been given 1197 cc engine which is dual Z petrol engine with 1.2 liter capacity. This engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like cruise control, high-adjustable driver seat, hill hold control, dual airbags on the front seats, EBD, ABS and rear parking sensors.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 23.76 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Maruti Swift, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this car.

Today’s offer has been given on this car by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at Rs 3,56,599.

According to the information of this Maruti Swift given on the website, the model of this car is of March 2015 and its ownership is first. The car has covered 82,559 kms so far and its registration is at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

On the purchase of this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee, along with which the company is also offering the facility of zero down payment loan.