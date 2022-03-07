Maruti, Tata and Honda cars are getting a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees, know how much discount will be available on which model

The country’s leading auto companies are offering a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees in the month of March. This offer is being given by companies like Maruti, Tata and Honda. In which customer cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount are being given. If you are also planning to buy a car soon, then this can be the best time for you. Because in the coming days, car companies can also increase the price of all their cars. In such a situation, the cars on which discount is being available at the moment, you will have to buy at a higher price later. Let’s know the offers of all the car companies.

Discount on Maruti cars Maruti sells cars through its two platforms Nexa and Arena platforms. At present, an exchange bonus of Rs 10 to 25 thousand and a cash discount of Rs 10 to 20 thousand is being given by the company on the model of Nexa platform. The Maruti Nexa is offering discounts on cars like Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross. At the same time, exchange bonus of Rs 10 to 20 thousand and cash discount of Rs 10 to 25 thousand is being given on taxes like Alto 800, S Praso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Maruti Eeco of the Arena platform.

Discount on Honda cars Japanese automaker Honda is offering discounts on its Amaze, Jazz, WRV, Honda City 4th Gen, Honda City 5th Gen. A loyalty bonus of Rs 5000 is being given by the company on all these models.

At the same time, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is being given on Honda Amaze, Rs 10,000 cash discount on Honda Jazz and Honda WRV and Rs 4,000 corporate discount. Apart from this, a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is being given on Honda City 4th and 5th generation. Along with this, a cash discount of Rs 10,000 is being given on Honda City 5th generation.

Discounts on Tata Motors Cars – Tata Motors is offering discounts on its SUVs like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon Diesel, Harrier and Safari. In this offer, a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given on Tiago and Tigor cars. At the same time, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being given on Nexon diesel. Apart from this, an exchange bonus of 40 thousand rupees is being given by the company on Harrier and Safari.