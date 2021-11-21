Maruti to stay away from diesel segment, will make petrol cars more fuel efficient Maruti to stay away from diesel segment; focus on making petrol cars more fuel-efficient – Maruti to keep distance from diesel vehicles, make petrol cars more fuel-efficient

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has ruled out a return to the diesel segment. A senior company official says that with the introduction of the next phase of emission norms in 2023, the sales of such vehicles will come down further. The country’s largest car maker believes that the next phase of emission norms will increase the cost of diesel vehicles, which will further reduce their market sales. For this reason the shift towards petrol cars is being seen during the last few years.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, told PTI, “We are not going into the diesel sector. We indicated earlier that we will study it and we can revert if there is customer demand. But we are not going to return to it. ”He said that further strict emission rules are going to be implemented. This is one of the major reasons why the company is looking to ‘avoid’ diesel cars.

“The new phase of emission norms will come in 2023, which is likely to increase the cost. Therefore, we believe that the percentage of diesel vehicles may come down further. We don’t know about the competition, but Maruti has no intention of participating.” According to industry estimates, diesel vehicles currently account for less than 17 percent of total passenger vehicle (PV) sales. . This is a steep drop compared to 2013-14, when diesel cars accounted for 60 per cent of total sales.

With the commencement of the Bharat Phase-VI (BS-VI) emission round from April 1, 2020, several automakers in the country have reduced diesel models in their respective portfolios. Maruti had even discontinued the diesel model in its portfolio with the introduction of the Bharat Phase-VI standard.

The company’s entire model range currently has BS-VI compliant one-litre, 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol models. Apart from this, the company also offers a CNG variant in seven of its models.

Raman said the company will focus on improving its existing petrol powertrains in terms of fuel efficiency and may look at new engines to strengthen its product portfolio going forward. Raman said, “We have been saying that we will improve our existing powertrain. The new K10-C engine in the Celerio is an example of this improvement. Similarly, the 1.2 liter engine has also undergone some changes.