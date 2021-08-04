Maruti WagonR became best selling car in India by defeating Baleno and Swift know full details

In the car sector of the country, the name of cars like Maruti’s Alto and Swift comes mainly in the low price and high mileage hatchback cars sold. But in July, Maruti WagonR has become the best selling hatchback car in the country, leaving behind Maruti Alto and Swift in terms of sales.

According to the car sales data released by Maruti Suzuki in July, the company has sold a total of 22,836 units of WagonR. These sales are 13,515 units more than the total WagonR sold last year i.e. in July 2020.

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift is at number two, which is a sporty looking car. The company has sold a total of 18,434 units of this car in July 2021. Last year i.e. in July 2020, 10,173 units of this car were sold. Which is 4,919 units more this time.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become the third best-selling car in the country, whose company has sold 18,434 units of this car in July 2021. But last year i.e. in July 2020, the company sold a total of 10,173 units of this car. Which is 8,261 units more this time.

After knowing the report, if you want to buy Maruti WagonR, then before that know here the complete details of the price, features and specification of this car.

Maruti WagonR is the company’s best selling hatchback, which the company has launched in petrol as well as CNG variants. This hatchback is the only car in the segment that offers maximum boot space.

In WagonR, the company has given two engines, in which the first engine is 998 cc and the second engine is 1197 cc. Talk about its 998 cc engine, it is a 1.0 liter petrol engine. This engine can generate 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque.

So its 1197 cc engine is 1.2 liter petrol engine which can generate power of 83 PS and torque of 113 Nm. This car has the option of 5 speed manual transmission and automatic gearbox. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 kilometers per liter on the petrol engine. But the same car gives a mileage of 32.59 km/kg on CNG mode.

Let us tell you that these days Maruti Suzuki is facing a shortage of chips, due to which the production of cars is getting affected quite negatively. The shortage of this chip is so great that the company has to reduce the production of its popular models, Baleno, Swift and DZire in Gujarat till August 11.

Due to which the company is likely to suffer a loss of 11 thousand to 12 thousand units of cars i.e. about 500 to 700 crores in the month of August only. This serious impact of production on Maruti Suzuki can also directly affect the customers as the company can increase the waiting period on other cars including these three cars.





