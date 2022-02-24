Auto

Maruti WagonR CNG will be available here in the budget of 3 lakhs, will get attractive finance plan with long mileage

If you love the Maruti WagonR CNG but can’t make the budget of Rs 6 lakh to buy it, here are the details of the offers to take it home at half the cost.

After long mileage petrol cars in the car sector, the most demand is for CNG cars which run at a low cost, in which today we are talking about a popular car in the hatchback segment, Maruti WagonR, about which the company is long on both petrol and CNG. Claims mileage.

If you buy Maruti WagonR CNG from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 6.13 lakh for this, but after reading the offers mentioned here, you can buy Maruti WagonR CNG in a budget of just Rs 3 lakh.

But after knowing the details of the offers available on WagonR CNG, you know the complete details of the features and mileage of this car.

Talking about the engine of Maruti WagonR, the company has given 998 cc in it, which generates power of 58.33 bhp and peak torque of 78 Nm.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system in this car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on WagonR petrol and the same mileage becomes 32.52 kmpl on CNG. After knowing the complete details of the car, now you know the complete details of the attractive offers available on this car.

The 2015 model of this Maruti WagonR CNG has been posted for sale on the Maruti Suzuki True Value website, which has been fixed at Rs 2,65,000 along with warranty and finance plan.

The 2012 model of this Maruti WagonR CNG has been posted for sale on the CAR TRADE website, with which finance may also be available.

The 2012 model of this Maruti WagonR has been posted for sale in the Used Cars section of the CARDEKHO website with a price tag of Rs.2.22 Lakh.

After knowing the details of the offers mentioned here, you can buy any car from the three options according to your budget and preference.


