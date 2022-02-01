Maruti WagonR is available here in a budget of just 1.5 to 2 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan

You can now buy Maruti WagonR for just Rs 2 lakh instead of 5 lakh, for which you have to read the offer mentioned here.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a large number of low-budget cars ranging from Maruti to Hyundai and from Tata to Renault.

In which today we are talking about a popular car in the hatchback segment, Maruti WagonR, which is preferred for boot space and features with good mileage at a low price.

Buying this car from the showroom, you may have to spend Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.85 lakh, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take it home in a budget of 2 lakhs.

Before knowing what that offer is, you should know the complete details of the features, specifications of the Maruti WagonR 2012 model. Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 998 cc engine in it, which generates power of 67.1 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm, and this engine has been given a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, low fuel warning light, rear seat headrest, cup holder front, air conditioner, heater, electronic multi tripmeter, fabric upholstery, glove compartment, have been given.

Talking about the premium features given in the car, features like Central Locking, Child Safety Lock, Day Night Rear View Mirror, Passenger Side Rear View Mirror, Seat Belt Warning, Side Impact Beam, Adjustable Seat, have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.9 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the Maruti WagonR 2012 model, you know the complete details of the plan to buy it at a very low price.

Maruti True Value has posted this Maruti WagonR on its site, whose model is 2012 and its price has been kept at Rs 1,70,000. The company is also providing finance along with guarantee and warranty.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the Maruti WagonR, whose model is 2012 and its price has been kept at Rs 2 lakh, along with which the company is also offering guarantee, warranty and loan plans.

The Maruti WagonR has been posted on the DROOM website, whose model is 2010 and its price has been kept at Rs 1,57,600 with which the company is also providing loan facility.

After looking at the three options of Maruti WagonR mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of the three cars according to your budget and need.