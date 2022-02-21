Maruti WagonR LXI can be bought by paying 57 thousand, will get long mileage with easy EMI and boot space of 341 liters

Know the features and specifications of Maruti WagonR LXI in Car Finance Plan along with the complete plan to buy it on easy down payment.

Cars are in high demand in the car sector, which claim long mileage in a low budget, in which cars from Maruti to Tata are present in large numbers.

In which we are talking about Maruti WagonR which is liked for its boot space along with its mileage. The starting price of LXI variant of Maruti WagonR is Rs 5,18,000, which becomes Rs 5,84,621 on road. Is.

If you love this Maruti WagonR car, here’s how you can take it home on an easy down payment without spending a hefty amount.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Maruti WagonR LXI then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5,26,621.

After this loan, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 58,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 11,137 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Maruti WagonR has been fixed by the bank for 5 years, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this Maruti WagonR LXI, then know here complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a 1 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor, have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.78 kmpl on Maruti WagonR petrol.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on this Maruti WagonR largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.