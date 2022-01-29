Maruti WagonR VXI AMT variants can now be bought by paying just 67 thousand, will get strong mileage with big boot space

If you want to buy the best mileage car that too with easy affordable plans then know here complete details of Maruti WagonR VXI AMT buying plan.

The car segment has a wide range of mileage cars in the hatchback segment that come with premium features in a low budget one of the popular car in this segment is the Maruti WagonR which is known for its low cost of mileage and features and boot space. Is performed.

If you also like this Maruti WagonR but have not been able to buy it due to low budget, then here we are telling the details of the plan in which you can buy this car on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the CARDEKHO website, if you buy the VXI automatic variant of this Maruti WagonR, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,04,119 for it.

After this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 67,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 12,776 every month.

The repayment period of this loan on Maruti WagonR has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy Maruti WagonR VXI AMT variant after reading this down payment plan, then now read full details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has been given a 999 cc engine that generates power of 67.05 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm, with which automatic transmission is given.

Talking about the features, it has features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and EMI plans available on this Maruti WagonR VXI AMT depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is a negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make any changes in these three according to its own.