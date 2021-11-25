Maruti WagonR with great mileage will be available here at half the price, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you want to buy a long mileage car in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of Maruti WagonR take home offer for less than Rs 2 lakh.

Low budget mileage cars are in high demand in the country’s car sector, in which the largest number of cars from companies like Maruti, Tata, Hyundai are present.

In which today we are telling about Maruti WagonR which is a popular car of its company which is liked for mileage and features.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this car home for just Rs 1.83 lakh.

Today’s offer on this Maruti WagonR is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced at Rs 1.83 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of May 2011 and its ownership is first.

This WagonR has run 1,13,749 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-5C RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this car or if there is any defect in this car, then you can return this car to the company within seven days of purchase.

After refund the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

Apart from this, people whose budget is very less and they want to buy it on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment and then you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,295 every month.

Talking about the features of this car, features like power steering, power windows, manual AC, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, are available in it.

Regarding the Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.59 km per liter on petrol and the same mileage increases to 32.59 km on CNG.