Maruti WagonR with the highest boot space will be available for 1.4 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give six months warranty

The Maruti WagonR is a long mileage car that you can now buy for just 1.4 lakhs with warranty and guarantee, know what it has to offer.

The highest demand in the country’s car sector is for low budget cars coming in the hatchback segment, which provide long mileage and strong features.

In which we are talking about Maruti WagonR which is a popular car in the hatchback segment which is liked for its mileage and large boot space.

If you buy Maruti WagonR from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

But if you do not have such a huge amount, then we will tell you the complete details of the offer to buy this car for just 1.4 lakhs. But before knowing this offer, you should know the features and specifications of your favorite WagonR.

The Maruti WagonR is the only car in its segment to offer a boot space of 341 liters. The company has launched this car in the market with three variants.

Talking about this car engine, it has been given in 1197 cc engine which is available with 1.0 and 1.2 liter variants. Talking about its 1.0 liter engine, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, features like power steering, power windows, manual AC have been given in it. Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on petrol and 32.52 kmpl on CNG.

After knowing the complete details of this car features, specifications and mileage, now also know the offers to buy it very cheaply.

Today’s offer on Maruti WagonR is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site and priced it at Rs 1,48,199.

According to the information of this car given on the website, the model of this car is of October 2009 and its ownership is first. This WagonR has run 36,035 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also offering zero down payment loan for those who want to take it on loan, in which a monthly EMI of Rs 3,503 will have to be paid for 60 months.