Maruti will soon launch off-road SUV Jimny Jeep that will compete with Mahindra Thar, read full report

To compete with Mahindra Thar in the off-road SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki is soon going to launch its Jimny Jeep. Know here complete details from launch to features.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is soon going to launch its 3-door off-road SUV Maruti Jimny.

The company has released a teaser of this SUV on its social media platform, with which people have been asked to identify this SUV by writing a caption.

Maruti Suzuki displayed this off-road SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. But after the release of the teaser, there has been a stir in the market regarding the launch of this SUV.

According to the teaser released, the company will currently launch this off-road SUV in three-door variants. The company has equipped this SUV with brand new design and features which gives a premium look and feel to this SUV.

In the Maruti Jimny, the company has given it a circular headlamp with fog lamps and a new design bumper, making its front more attractive. This offroad SUV has been made by the company with high ground clearance for better grip on roads and rough roads.

Talking about its engine, according to media reports, the engine that Maruti is going to give in this SUV will be a 1.5 liter capacity turbo petrol engine.

This engine generates maximum power of 104 PS and peak torque of 138 Nm. With this four-cylinder engine, the company is going to offer the option of 4-speed manual gearbox and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, according to media reports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is being given in it, which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like automatic climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensor with camera will be provided. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, features like ABS, EBD, lane departure warning, dual sensor braking system, dual airbags on the front seats are being provided in this SUV.

The company has not yet made any announcement regarding the price of this car, but it is believed that the company can launch the SUV with an initial price of Rs 10 lakh. After launch, this SUV is expected to compete with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.