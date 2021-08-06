MARUTI XL6 of 2021 model being sold here has run about three thousand kilometers

Everyone wants to buy a used car in the best condition instead of hard earned money. There are many options available in the market, many of which are selling used cars with warranties. On the other hand, if you are planning to buy with one year warranty and three free services, then do you know that the vehicle manufacturer Maruti sells its own old vehicles. The company sells used cars through the ‘True Value’ store.

In such a situation, if you are thinking of buying second hand, then you can visit the ‘True Value’ store of the car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki. It has many stores in different parts of the country. True Value also has a website and the company claims that certified cars sold through this platform pass through 376 check points. Only Maruti certified and uncertified cars are available at these stores. No warranty on non certified.

Here are some options:-

1. Xl6 MARUTI XL6: The company is selling the 2021 model Xl6 MARUTI XL6 SMART HYBRID AUTOMATIC ZETA. This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 9,95,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 2,803 kms.

2. Wagon R: The company is selling the 2020 model Wagon R VXI (O). This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 5,65,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 19,548 kms.

3. Swift: The company is selling the 2018 model Swift ZXI. This car coming with a petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 7,00,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 12,192 kms.

Note: Whatever information related to vehicles is given here is according to the information on the True Value website. While buying a used car, check the documents and condition of the car yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the vehicle owner or checking the vehicle. For the information of you people, let us tell you that all these cars are available for sale in Delhi circle.





