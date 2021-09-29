Mary Bassett tapped to lead New York State Department of Health

Mary Bassett, who won praise for leading New York City through a series of health crises, was named as the state’s new health commissioner on Wednesday.

Dr. Bassett ran the city’s health department for four years until 2018 and joined the state after a stint as director of Harvard’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement comes less than a week after the current health commissioner, Dr. Howard A. Zucker announced that he would resign in the wake of political pressure stemming from his role leading the state’s pandemic response under the former government. Andrew M Cuomo. Dr. Bassett’s appointment will be effective from December 1.

“Recovering from this pandemic requires tested leadership and experience to improve health equity and access across the state,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday, and Dr. Bassett is the leader of New York State during this critical moment. Well equipped to lead the health department.” . “Dr. Bassett is both a highly respected public health expert and an exemplary public servant, and I look forward to working with him to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”