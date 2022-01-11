Mary Lou Retton Net Worth



What’s Mary Lou Retton’s Net Worth?

Mary Lou Retton is a retired American gymnast who has a web value of $8 million. Mary Lou Retton gained the gold medal within the particular person all-around competitors on the 1984 Summer time Olympics. After the Olympics, Retton stayed within the public eye in a wide range of methods, maybe most notably as a supporter of the Reagan administration. She additionally additionally went on to attend the College of Texas at Austin and appeared in lots of TV commercials.

Early Life

Retton was born on January 24, 1968 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Her father, Ronnie, was accountable for a coal-industry transportation tools enterprise. She was born with hip dysplasia, which was made worse over time from her intensive gymnastics coaching. She started coaching gymnastics on the age of 8 after watching Nadia Comaneci win within the 1976 Summer time Olympics in Montreal. In an effort to encourage her gymnastics coaching, the household moved to Houston in order that Retton may prepare underneath Bela and Marta Karolyi, the couple who had coached Nadia Comaneci.

Gymnastics Profession

After beginning to work with the Karolyis, Retton shortly turned a star in gymnastics. She gained the American Cup in 1983 on the age of 15. The identical 12 months, she positioned second within the U.S. Nationals, ending simply after Dianne Durham. A wrist damage brought about her to overlook the World Gymnastics Championships however she then gained the American Basic in each 1983 and 1984.

Retton went on to win the U.S. Nationals in 1984 and in addition certified on the U.S. Olympic Trials. Nevertheless, she then injured her knee whereas she had been performing a routine. Whereas signing autographs, she felt her knee lock-up and realized the damage was critical. She was compelled to get an operation on her knee 5 weeks previous to the 1984 Summer time Olympics. The strain was on for her to get well shortly with the intention to carry out nicely within the Olympics, particularly because it was being held for the primary time in america in 52 years. Nevertheless, she recovered simply in time to be aggressive and was capable of carry out.

As a result of your entire Soviet bloc other than Romania had determined to boycott the Olympics, eliminating a lot of the standard American-Soviet gymnastics competitors, Retton was primarily engaged in a detailed battle with Romanian Ecaterina Szabo for the all-around gold medal. Retton was initially behind Szabo, who had scored greater on the uneven bars and the stability beams. Stunningly, she scored good scores of 10 on each the vault and within the flooring train, giving her the wanted increase to seize the win. The victory was particularly dramatic thought of the knee damage and hypothesis that it will hinder her efficiency. Retton gained the gold by .05 factors and have become the primary feminine gymnast not from Jap Europe to win the person all-around gold. She additionally was the primary American girl to be an Olympic all-around champion. Retton additionally gained two silver medals and two bronze medals on the similar Olympics.

Retton continued her gymnastics profession following the Olympics. She gained the American Cup all-around competitors in 1985 for a 3rd time. She then determined to retire from gymnastics in 1986 on the age of 18. One in all Retton’s signature strikes on the uneven bars turned referred to as “The Retton Flip” and consisted of a transition that concerned perching on the excessive bar. Over time, the transfer was faraway from the Code of Factors attributable to stylistic adjustments in gymnastics over time. In 1997, Retton was inducted into the Worldwide Gymnastics Corridor of Fame. She was the primary girl to be inducted into the Houston Sports activities Corridor of Fame in January of 2020.

Endorsements

Following her gymnastics profession, Retton had various endorsement offers. She was pictured on the entrance of a Wheaties field and in addition later turned a spokeswoman for the U.S. drugstore chain Revco. Retton additionally turned an outspoken supporter of the Reagan administration, showing in various tv advertisements supporting Ronald Reagan for president. She additionally appeared alongside him at a rally for his reelection marketing campaign. She remained concerned in conservative politics for years afterward as nicely. In 2004, she delivered the Pledge of Allegiance with former fellow gymnast Kerri Strug on the second evening of the Republican Nationwide Conference.

Different Appearances

Moreover, Retton made cameo appearances as herself in various movies and reveals. She appeared in “Scrooged” and “Bare Gun 33+ 1/3: Remaining Insult.” She additionally appeared in “Knots Touchdown,” “Baywatch,” and a industrial for RadioShack in 2014.

In 2018, she competed on the 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” She was partnered with skilled dancer Sasha Farber however was eradicated within the sixth week, coming in ninth place.

Private Life

Following her gymnastics profession, Retton attended The College of Texas at Austin. Retton lived in Houston, Texas till 2009 when she moved again to West Virginia. In 2012, she moved again to Houston after which married actual property developer Shannon Kelley, the previous quarterback of the College of Texas. They’d 4 daughters collectively – Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma. They divorced in 2018.