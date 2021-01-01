Maryam Ghani, daughter of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has been living in New York for many years.

As soon as the Taliban entered Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Ghani took refuge in Dubai and fell into the chaos of the Afghan terrorist group. At the same time, a picture of Ghani’s daughter came to light in which she is walking carelessly in New York away from this noise. Marianne Gani, 42, was spotted with a friend on Thursday.

Ashraf Ghani has taken refuge in Dubai for “humanitarian reasons”. According to reports, he fled Kabul by helicopter for 16 169 million, or more than Rs 12.57 billion. According to the New York Post, Mary Ghani has been living in New York for years. She lives in a luxurious house near Clinton Hill in Brooklyn. It is said that Mary, a visual artist and filmmaker, was born and raised in the United States.

Afghan women are completely different

According to information, she is very different from Afghan women and follows a bohemian lifestyle. During an interview in 2015, Mary called herself a Brooklyn clich. The New York Times reports that her luxurious home has floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with books, embroidered pillows made in Syria, and a Turkmenistan rug visited by her father.

The newspaper reported that Mary’s fridge was decorated with inspirational quotes. In his kitchen cupboard were rows of green tomatoes he had picked himself. According to the New York Post, Maryam declined to comment on the current situation in Afghanistan. She is urging Americans to advocate for Afghan citizens affected by the Taliban. He is in anger, grief and fear for his family, friends and allies in Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates after fleeing Afghanistan, said in a video message on Wednesday that Kabul had been besieged by the Taliban and had left the country to stop the bloodshed. Ashraf Ghani said he had to leave Kabul so early that he could not even take off his slippers and shoes.

