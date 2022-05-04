Maryland county council meeting disrupted by man in ‘poop emoji’ costume with stink bomb



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Maryland County Council meeting was interrupted by a disgruntled man wearing an emoji.

According to Fox 5 DC, a man wearing a costume based on the ubiquitous Apple “Pup Emoji” interrupted Ann Arundel County Council on Monday. The man also detonated a “stunk bomb” on the meeting floor.

Great Escape: Chilling video shows guards and murder suspects leaving prison before disappearing

According to the Capital Gazette, the man identified himself as Phil Ateto and testified at the meeting. Ateto complained that a police accountability board was set up by the council without the involvement of the Ann Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability.

Officials have confirmed that he attended multiple meetings as of Monday.

The man was eventually thrown out of the building.