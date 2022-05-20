Maryland county hosting free ‘social justice camp’ for high schoolers to ‘ignite change’



A Maryland library system is providing boot camps for social justice and activism for youngsters in grades 9 and up.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System has introduced a collection of “Social Justice Camps” at public libraries throughout the world. Boot camps will educate teenagers and up to date graduates about group and group activism.

“Our Social Justice Camp will educate you the way to have interaction your activism, join along with your group and develop your ardour for a product to ignite change,” the library system stated in an advert. “To get into ninth grade via latest graduates.

“The camp will likely be a part of an elective year-round group that can meet all year long to current challenge progress, talk about challenge progress and pitch closing proposals for tasks.

“The workforce hopes that the workforce that the teenagers have accomplished will return subsequent 12 months as camp mentors and helpers.”

Occasions will likely be free for the general public, together with every day meals and snacks. Due to restricted area, teenagers will solely have the option to attend a social justice camp occasion.

The library system hosts the “Black and Proud +” occasion, which showcases the artwork and literature of black Individuals previous and current. The reveals are curated by the Library System’s Black Historical past and Tradition workforce and its LGBTQ + workforce. Different occasions embody “In Freedom’s Identify,” an exhibition celebrating the “navy service and sacrifices of Black Marylanders all through historical past.”

The library system additionally advertises a Writers with Satisfaction group, which teaches “friends” concerning the well-known LGBTQ + writer’s revealed work, life and struggles in society, and permits them to observe “writing strategies and practices impressed by the well-known writer Lauren Hansberry.”

The Social Justice Camp is receiving assist from the Pool Up Fund, a personal grant program based by Sam Brin, a former worker of the funding expertise platform Robinhood.

County government Angela D. for Gadget Clock feedback. Reached Alsobrooks however acquired no response.